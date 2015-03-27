LA council weighs allowing 140 pot shops to reopen

The Los Angeles City Council has ordered the city attorney to draft a measure that would allow 140 medical marijuana dispensaries to reopen in the city.

The council approved the move Friday and will vote next week on an amendment to scale back the long-debated medical marijuana ordinance that passed earlier this year.

The ordinance allowed 180 dispensaries that had registered with the city before a 2007 moratorium to stay open. However, 140 of them were disqualified because they had management changes over the past three years.

Under the proposed amendment, dispensaries could reopen if they have at least one primary owner or manager from the initial registration.

If approved, the city clerk will review all registrations to determine those that qualify under the new amendment.