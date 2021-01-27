Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

LA city councilors each employ 22 to 36 aides, many making $100K-plus

Los Angeles holds a debt burden of about $5.1 billion, which equates to $4,000 for every city taxpayer.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
In Los Angeles – a city unable to fix its homeless crisis or fund its pension obligations – all 15 of its city councilors employ a staff of 22 to 36 aides. Of these, nearly 60 earn a salary of more than $100,000.

That data comes from OpentheBooks, a non-profit organization that posts information on local, state, and federal government spending.

Drivers wait in line at a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.  (AP)

The data further shows that Los Angeles’ 15 city councilors each take home more than $200,000 – a salary exceeding most members of Congress.

With other city employees, the situation is much the same. OpentheBooks identified around 20,000 city employees making more than $147,000 – costing taxpayers nearly $3 billion.

Meanwhile, this is all in place while the second-largest city is facing a burgeoning financial crisis, made worse by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A 2019 audited financial report showed that the nation’s second-largest city held a debt burden of about $5.1 billion, which equates to $4,000 for every city taxpayer.

The report showed that most of the city’s financial problems stem from unfunded retirement obligations, including $8.5 billion in pension, and $2.7 billion in retiree health care benefits.

The city’s financial situation was already dire before the pandemic and will likely come out worse.

