Kyle Rittenhouse sued by estate of man he killed in self-defense: lawsuit of 'lies'

Kyle Rittenhouse is facing a lawsuit from the estate of a man Rittenhouse says he shot in self-defense during a Black Lives Matter riot in 2020.

The estate of Joseph Rosenbaum is suing Rittenhouse, Kenosha officials, local sheriff’s departments, the City of Kenosha, the City of West Allis and several counties for "compensatory and punitive damages" for the "wrongful death" of Rosenbaum, according to a report in Texas Scorecard.

"These lawsuits are making it harder and harder for me to move on with my life," Rittenhouse told Texas Scorecard.

"It is extremely difficult to go outside without fear of being harassed or assaulted because of the lies spread in these lawsuits. No one should have to continue to defend the fact that they acted in self-defense."

Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum in 2020 during a BLM riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse later testified in court that Rosenbaum threatened to kill him and tried to grab his gun.

Rittenhouse was put on trial for the death of Rosenbaum and another man during the riot and was found not guilty in 2021.

Hours before the fatal encounter in Kenosha, Rosenbaum had been released from a local hospital after a suicide attempt, according to The Washington Post.

Rosenbaum had pending charges in Wisconsin for alleged domestic abuse and jumping bail at the time of his death.

In December 2002, a court in Pima County, Arizona, sentenced Rosenbaum to a decade in prison on child molestation charges. He spent just over 14 years in prison and committed dozens of disciplinary infractions, state records show.

Rosenbaum had a young daughter at the time of his death.

The lawsuit filed in a federal district court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin claims Rosenbaum suffered a "wrongful death" and, as a consequence, his survivors "have suffered, and continue to suffer, significant emotional distress and harm, including but not limited to the loss of society and companionship with Rosenbaum."

Gaige Grosskreutz, a man shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha riots in 2020, also filed a lawsuit against Rittenhouse and Wisconsin police and officials earlier this year.

