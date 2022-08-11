Kristin Smart murder trial: California police received 75-80 reports of sightings in weeks after disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California investigators searching for Kristin Smart or answers regarding her whereabouts received dozens of reports of sightings of the missing woman in the weeks and months after her disappearance, authorities testified.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart on May 25, 1996, while both were freshman at California Polytechnic State University’s San Luis Obispo campus. His father then allegedly helped him hide her body.

The trial proceedings are not televised or live-streamed, pursuant to a judge’s ruling. A handful of journalists – including the person behind the "Your Own Backyard" (YOB) Podcast that is credited with renewing interest in the case – have been reporting from inside the courtroom amid the media limitations.

During Wednesday’s testimony, Cal Poly Police Det. Mike Kennedy spoke about an interview that he and another investigator conducted with Paul Flores. As previously reported by Fox News Digital earlier this week, Flores told the investigators during the interview that he hadn't known Smart, who introduced herself to him as "Roxy," and he wasn't interested in her when he did meet her.

"Like I talked to her one time at the party and she said ‘hi I’m Roxy … How do you like me’ or something like that, but she – she kept get – she kept walkin’ up like every single guy at the party sayin’ that," he allegedly told police investigators.

Asked how he would describe Smart’s behavior, Flores allegedly responded, "flirtatious I guess."

"Even if the girl wanted me, I wouldn’t because – because you don’t know what you can ever get … diseases," Flores allegedly said.

Upon questioning from defense attorneys, Kennedy also acknowledged that his office received between 75 and 80 reports from people who said they saw Smart during the summer of 1996, that there was no specific pattern or trend among them, according to tweets from the YOB Podcast.

"They were scattered from Disneyland to Northern California," Kennedy reportedly said. He also said investigators who looked into each sighting were unsuccessful.

Earlier in the day, Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, questioned Kennedy about a report from Smart’s friend, Margarita. According to reports from the courtroom, Margarita told the detective she received a call at about 3 a.m. on May 29 – days after Smart’s disappearance.

Margarita allegedly told investigators she suspected the phone call might have been from Smart. But the subject was reportedly dropped shortly after it was introduced.

The younger Flores is charged with murder in connection with Smart's presumed death. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged with helping his son bury Smart’s remains. He allegedly later unearthed and relocated the remains.

Paul was allegedly the last person seen with Smart, 19, who was said to have been intoxicated after they and others had attended an off-campus frat party over the Memorial Day weekend.

The state has said Paul Flores killed Smart in his dorm room while he tried to rape her when they were both freshmen. A massive search ensued.

Separate juries were selected from a pool of more than 1,500 Monterey County residents to oversee each case separately, but simultaneously. The trial is expected to last four months.