Knife-wielding suspect wanted on multiple warrants shot by police in a multimillion-dollar suburban home

A seemingly routine medical call to a sleepy, multimillion-dollar suburban cul-de-sac with virtually no crime escalated into a near-fatal confrontation between police and a resident.

While caring for a 78-year-old woman who called for emergency medical assistance, responding officers spotted a fugitive with multiple outstanding warrants and attempted to handcuff him, police said.

However, he did not come peacefully. He allegedly grabbed a knife during a brawl and attacked the arresting officers, according to police in North Castle, New York, a wealthy suburban town about 40 miles north of Midtown Manhattan.

One of the officers shot the alleged blade-wielding suspect twice in the leg and chest.

The 38-year-old suspect and police officers, both of whom were injured during the struggle, were taken to an area hospital. The suspect has not been publicly named because he had not been criminally charged as of Tuesday night.

All injuries were non-life threatening, and all involved are expected to make a full recovery, according to North Castle police.

The department said the suspect is a resident but did not verify his relationship with the homeowner who called for medical assistance.

However, Monday afternoon's violent confrontation that took place inside the sprawling 2.5-acre, $3.4 million mansion flustered an otherwise peaceful, scenic neighborhood along Hallock Place in Armonk, a small hamlet within the town of North Castle.

The house, which appeared unkempt outside, is an isolated property separated by spacious land and high trees and shrubbery, like nearly every home in the area.

A nearby neighbor, Rony Elias, told Fox News Digital he did not know the residents in the home but said his wife spoke to neighbors who know the family, and they were not shocked.

"One of our neighbors told us no one should be surprised. There's been issues at that house before," Elias said. "This area though, you expect to be safe, but me, my family and the neighborhood were flustered when this first happened.

"I get it's (crime is) happening all across the nation, but it's so surprising to happen here … I hope everyone is OK, and if anyone needs mental help, they get it."

Criminal charges are pending, and a bedside arraignment could happen as early as this week, police told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital is withholding the name of the suspect until charges are officially filed, but a law enforcement source said the suspect is known to local police.

He is currently in the hospital recovering from the gunshot wounds.

As part of protocol, the police-involved shooting will be investigated by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, which is simultaneously investigating the alleged knife attack on the officers.