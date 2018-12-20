Kindergarten boy gets Christmas wish: his Army brother home for the holidays

An Ohio kindergartener was granted his Christmas wish this year when his older brother who serves in the Army made a surprise return home just in time for the holidays, his school revealed.

And the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was on site for the tender reunion, which they streamed live on Facebook Tuesday.

A photo of Gage Bietenduvel’s list to Santa was shared in a post on the Babeck Early Childhood Center’s website. And the first thing on it: a wish for his “brother to come home.”

The unexpected reunion happened after older brother Ian returned and “dressed up as the Edgewood Cougar mascot to surprise Gage during an assembly,” according to the post.

The sheriff’s office’s video captures the moment when the young boy realized his brother was wearing the mascot costume. The pair embraced as Ian picked up Gage.

Eventually, Ian took off the costume and revealed his military uniform.

“Welcome home Ian! We are so proud of you. Thank you for your service to our country!” the school’s post read.

Other photos provided by the school showed the two brothers together, as well as one of Gage wearing a t-shirt that read, “proud Army brother” and “most people never meet their heroes – I grew up with mine.”