Kentucky Gov. Beshear confirms Trump called him Wednesday, agrees federal reinforcements not needed as of now

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said President Trump called him Wednesday night and they agreed that federal reinforcements were not immediately needed despite a new wave of protests that saw two police officers shot and more than 100 people arrested.

Beshear said he and Trump agreed local law enforcement agencies have enough staff to handle the demonstrations.

"He did make an offer, if at a later point we needed additional assistance, he would provide it. He stated, and I agreed, that at this time we have appropriate levels of law enforcement or peacekeepers there," Beshear said, according to WLKY-TV. "It was a good call. I appreciate him making it."

REPORTER RECALLS SHOOTING IN LOUSIVILLE FOLLOWING TAYLOR DECISION

He said the state has the ability to increase law enforcement support if needed.

Beshear, a Democrat, thanked Trump for calling upon hearing that two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night amid unrest over the lack of criminal charges against officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

The two wounded officers -- Maj. Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches -- are expected to recover. Gregory appeared for roll call Thursday morning to a round of applause from fellow officers.

In a tweet, Trump said he was praying for the officers and that the federal government is ready to help Kentucky if assistance is requested.

"Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!" he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, Beshear activated the National Guard to assist in a limited role to protect buildings and other infrastructure. The limit on Guard activities, Beshear said, is an effort to avoid a repeat of events similar to the June killing of a popular barbecue restaurant owner David McAtee.

McAtee was fatally shot as police and Guard members were trying to disperse crowds.