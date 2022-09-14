Kentucky Supreme Court to hear arguments over the constitutionality of new law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kentucky Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments over the constitutionality of a new Kentucky law that allows involuntary commitment for violent offenders.

Arguments were being heard by justices on Wednesday in two cases out of Jefferson County, a statement from the Supreme Court said. Attorneys for two people involuntarily committed under the new law are challenging its constitutionality.

A law passed this year allows violent offenders who are incompetent for trial to be involuntarily committed if they are a danger to themselves and others regardless of whether they would benefit from treatment. Previously, a defendant could be involuntarily hospitalized only if they could benefit from treatment. If not, they could be set free.

The case is one of four justices are set to hear Wednesday and Thursday, the statement said. Proceedings are open to the public and will take place in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol.