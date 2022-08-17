Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky State Parks launch photo contest aimed at attracting more tourists

Kentucky photo contest winner will receive a two-night cottage stay, a Canon camera, and a $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky State Parks has launched a photo contest that encourages visitors to capture some of the best parts of their stay.

The contest aims to attract more travelers and showcase these "places of beauty, from scenic mountain views to tranquil beaches," Kentucky Department of Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said this week in a statement.

Photos can be entered in the categories of camping, scenic, trails and park activities and will be judged on factors including originality and artistic composition, officials said.

KENTUCKY FLOOD SURVIVORS RECEIVE MUCH NEEDED ASSISTANCE WITH NEW FEMA RECOVERY CENTERS

Kentucky State Parks is hosting a photo contest to promote tourism.

Kentucky State Parks is hosting a photo contest to promote tourism.

Photo submissions can be made through Oct. 31, and winners will be announced in December.

DEATH TOLL IN KENTUCKY FLOODING REACHES 39 AFTER MORE THAN 1,300 RESCUES

A grand prize winner will receive a two-night cottage stay, a Canon camera and a $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card. Four honorable mention categories will have first- and second-place winners, who will receive camping certificates and gift cards.