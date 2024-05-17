Kentucky school bus flips on its side with 23 children inside

A school bus carrying children in Kentucky's Warren County crashed and overturned Friday afternoon.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower confirmed to Fox News Digital there were only minor injuries and "all the students have been reunited with their families and there were no students that were transported to any hospitals."

The sheriff said there were 23 students on the bus and one driver at the time of the crash on Petros Browning Road near Bowling Green.

The sheriff's department in a statement said the school had notified all the parents of the students who were on the bus and they were being reunited at Rockfield Elementary in Bowling Green.

Photos of the incident showed the bus on its side, blocking the road.

It wasn't clear what led to the crash.

The road was briefly closed after the crash but soon reopened.