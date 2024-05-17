Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

Kentucky school bus flips on its side with 23 children inside

The school bus crash occurred in Warren County, Kentucky near Bowling Green

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Kentucky school bus carrying children crashes Video

Kentucky school bus carrying children crashes

None of the 23 students or the driver were seriously injured in the Friday afternoon crash

A school bus carrying children in Kentucky's Warren County crashed and overturned Friday afternoon.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower confirmed to Fox News Digital there were only minor injuries and "all the students have been reunited with their families and there were no students that were transported to any hospitals."

The sheriff said there were 23 students on the bus and one driver at the time of the crash on Petros Browning Road near Bowling Green. 

11 CONFIRMED DEAD, INCLUDING STUDENTS, IN INDONESIA BUS CRASH AFTER REPORTED BRAKE FAILURE 

photo of overturned bus

A school bus carrying children in Kentucky's Warren County overturned Friday afternoon, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower confirmed to Fox News Digital.  (Bowling Green/Warren County Emergency Management)

The sheriff's department in a statement said the school had notified all the parents of the students who were on the bus and they were being reunited at Rockfield Elementary in Bowling Green. 

Photos of the incident showed the bus on its side, blocking the road. 

3 CHILDREN, 2 ADULTS DEAD IN ILLINOIS AFTER SEMITRUCK HITS SCHOOL BUS 

The interior of the bus after the crash.  (Bowling Green/Warren County Emergency Management)

It wasn't clear what led to the crash. 

School bus on its side in the distance

The road was briefly closed after the crash but soon reopened.  (Bowling Green/Warren County Emergency Management)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The road was briefly closed after the crash but soon reopened. 