Kentucky Republican primary runner-up posts bond for recount

A recount of the primary election results in a northern Kentucky legislative race is expected to begin Wednesday, according to a published report.

Jessica Neal, who finished second in the Republican primary for Senate District 24, posted a $57,368 bond Monday to begin an official recount of the results, the Courier Journal reported.

Neal, who is part of the GOP's small-government faction, lost to Shelley Frommeyer by 307 votes in May and petitioned the courts for a recount.

An order by Campbell Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla imposing the bond said the hand-recount of ballots will begin Wednesday at the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport.

A handful of other Republican candidates who belong to the same faction of the GOP have requested recounts, but so far none have been successful.