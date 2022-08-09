Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky Republican primary runner-up posts bond for recount

Kentucky judge orders a recount by hand after $60,000 bond was posted by Jessica Neal

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recount of the primary election results in a northern Kentucky legislative race is expected to begin Wednesday, according to a published report.

Jessica Neal, who finished second in the Republican primary for Senate District 24, posted a $57,368 bond Monday to begin an official recount of the results, the Courier Journal reported.

Neal, who is part of the GOP's small-government faction, lost to Shelley Frommeyer by 307 votes in May and petitioned the courts for a recount.

KENTUCKY MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING 3 POLICE OFFICERS HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO 20 CHARGES

A Kentucky primary runner up has demanded a recount for the District 24 election.

A Kentucky primary runner up has demanded a recount for the District 24 election.

An order by Campbell Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla imposing the bond said the hand-recount of ballots will begin Wednesday at the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport.

EASTERN KENTUCKY BRACES FOR FLOODING, THUNDERSTORM THREATS

A handful of other Republican candidates who belong to the same faction of the GOP have requested recounts, but so far none have been successful.