Savannah Spurlock disappearance: Home tied to man questioned in Kentucky mom case searched, police say

The search for Savannah Spurlock, the missing mother of four who was last seen leaving a Kentucky bar with two men earlier this month, took a new twist Tuesday after police reportedly searched a home tied to one of the men.

A search warrant was carried out a home in Garrard County by Richmond police, WLEX-TV reported. The home was allegedly owned by the parents of one of the men last seen with the 22-year-old, and police reportedly seized a vehicle at the address.

The mother of four, who gave birth to twins last month, was captured on surveillance video leaving the Other Bar in Lexington with two men on Jan. 4, police said.

KENTUCKY MOM WITH NEWBORN TWINS VANISHES AFTER VIDEO SHOWS HER LEAVING BAR WITH 2 MEN, POLICE SAY

Three men, including the two seen leaving the bar with Spurlock, have been questioned by police in Spurlock’s disappearance but no one has been charged so far, according to WLEX-TV.

Spurlock’s mother, Ellen, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that it was unlike her daughter to vanish without saying anything.

“It’s not like Savannah to disappear like this,” she said. “She is a very responsible young lady and always checks in with me.”

Spurlock is described as being 5-feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair that she colors blonde. She also has multiple tattoos.

Ellen Spurlock urged anyone with information to come forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If you see anything, hear anything, whether it be small or something you may think is insignificant, call and report it,” she said. “It may be news that would help us find her. I truly believe she wants to be home with her babies.”

Spurlock’s aunt, Lisa Thoma, posted a video on Facebook thanking people for helping in the search for the missing mother.

“We wanted to say thank you to all who have been praying so fervently for Savannah’s safety, that she would return safely to her babies, to her family, to her mother and father,” Thoma said.