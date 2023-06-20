Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky man trying to carjack undercover officers fatally shot

KY officers were in pursuit of suspect in unrelated investigation when they were approached

A man who tried to carjack undercover police officers in Kentucky's largest city was fatally shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon as two undercover officers were inside a vehicle and trying to catch a suspect in an unrelated investigation when they were approached by a man in his 20s armed with a gun who attempted to carjack them, Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel told news outlets.

KENTUCKY SCHOOL SETTLES OVER COMPLAINTS OF WIDESPREAD HARASSMENT OF BLACK, MULTIRACIAL STUDENTS

Kentucky Fox News graphic

One of the officers shot the man with his service weapon and both officers provided medical aid, Gwinn-Villaroel said, but the suspect died from his injuries.

The shooting will be investigated by Kentucky State Police, said Gwinn-Villaroel.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that a critical response team was sent to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.