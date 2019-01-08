Kentucky man arrested, accused of trying to poison mom with bleach: cops

A Kentucky man was arrested over the weekend, accused by police of trying to poison his mother with bleach.

Kentucky State Police arrested 18-year-old Justin Adkins Sunday after a woman called to report that her son had attempted to poison her “by pouring bleach” into her drink, WTVQ reported, citing police records.

According to the report, Adkins admitted pouring the chemical in her drink -- “but only a little bit.” He went on to tell authorities that he wanted his mom “to get sick, but he did not want her to die.”

A trooper could smell the chemical when he observed the drink, WKYT reported.

Adkins was charged with wanton endangerment and assault. He was booked and released from the Pike County Detention Center on Sunday.