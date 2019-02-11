Kentucky girl, 4, tests positive for cocaine, mom arrested: report

A 4-year-old Kentucky girl tested positive for cocaine Thursday after she wouldn’t wake up from school naptime and was rushed to the hospital, according to court records.

Authorities in Winchester, Ky., responded to a call from Clark Regional Medical Center where the girl had been taken for treatment, a police citation said.

The girl’s mother, Anniquta Wright, 31, allegedly told police that a friend had sold “cocaine and crack cocaine at her residence,” in front of her three children, The Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The police citation indicated the “friend” was at Wright’s Winchester home until 3 a.m. on Thursday.

MISSING KENTUCKY MOM TAKEN TO RURAL HOME, POLICE SAY

The 4-year-old allegedly told authorities she had seen something on the floor of her home that morning and ate it, Lexington’s WKYT reported. Further investigation indicated that Wright’s other child, a 2-year-old boy, also tested positive for cocaine, according to the report. Wright’s third child was reportedly not affected.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wright was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal child abuse and being a fugitive from another state. She was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $25,000 cash bond, according to court records.

Winchester is about a 30-minute drive from Lexington.