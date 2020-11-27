Kentucky ABC shuts down Lexington coffee shop for refusing to close after new coronavirus order

Kentucky alcohol authorities suspended a Lexington coffee shop’s operating license after the owner defied a coronavirus executive order to shut down, according to reports.

The Kentucky Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) on Tuesday ordered Brewed at 124 Malabu to close down in accordance with state guidelines, but owner Andrew Cooperrider continued to operate.

Gov. Andy Beshear last week set out new restrictions that suspended indoor dining for three weeks as well as restricted outdoor dining.

When Cooperrider refused to change operations, authorities suspended his alcohol license, the Kentucky Herald Leader reported.

The emergency suspension order cited “the licensee’s continued operation and alcoholic beverage sales at the licensed premises constitute an immediate danger to the public health, safety, or welfare.”

Cooperrider, who serves as an official in the Kentucky Libertarian Party, stated on his social media that he would not comply with the new restrictions, The Hill reported.

Some customers turned up to the coffee shop on Wednesday expressly because Cooperrider was “fighting” the governor’s orders.

Beshear had previously warned that businesses operating in defiance of his orders could face license suspensions and fines up to $100.

"Pretending this virus isn't real is not an option," Beshear said. "It's time to do what it takes to finish this fight."