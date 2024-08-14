Ken Paxton threatens to sue after State Fair of Texas bans guns: 'Infringement of Second Amendment rights'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to sue the city of Dallas over a new policy banning concealed carry at the much-anticipated State Fair of Texas.

The State Fair announced last week that no guns would be allowed on fairgrounds unless carried by retired or active peace officers.

The decision prompted the Republican attorney general to fire off a letter to Dallas Interim City Manager Kim Tolbert.

TEXAS JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION RULE REQUIRING MORE GUN SELLERS TO RUN BACKGROUND CHECKS

In an X post, Paxton argues that the new policy violates existing Texas laws.

"Texas law clearly states that license to carry holders may not be prevented from carrying a firearm on property owned or leased by the government unless otherwise prevented by state statute," Paxton wrote. "The State Fair of Texas’s recent policy that infringes on LTC holders’ Second Amendment rights is unlawful."

TEXAS STATE FAIR IN DALLAS EVACUATED OVER SHOOTING, 3 INJURED: POLICE

"Dallas has fifteen days to fix the issue, otherwise I will see them in court," he said.

The attorney general's impending legal action comes after 70 state officials wrote a letter to the State Fair Grounds echoing Paxton's disappointment with the new ban.

The State Fair argues its status as a private, not-for-profit organization allows them to ban guns.

TEXAS STATE FAIR SHOOTER IDENTIFIED, FACES AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHARGE AFTER INJURING THREE WITH GUNFIRE

The fair is standing by its policy change, saying that there will be ample police and security at the 24-day event.

"We are aware that the Texas Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to the City of Dallas about the recent announcement concerning firearms at the annual State Fair. It appears from the letter that the Attorney General’s Office is seeking clarification regarding the City’s relationship with the State Fair of Texas – a private, not-for-profit organization – and the State Fair’s use of Fair Park under a long-term lease agreement between the two parties. We have not spoken with the city yet but stand ready to cooperate with them, as needed," said the State Fair of Texas in a statement to FOX 7.

The change in policy came after a gunman shot and injured three people inside the fair's food court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cameron Turner is the suspect and is set to go to trial in late October.

Tuner was not licensed to carry a gun and police are investigating how he managed to bring the gun through security-despite the metal detector.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Fair of Texas for comment.