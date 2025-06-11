Kansas substitute teacher, 39, had sex with 2 students during boozy mid-week encounters, prosecutors say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Kansas substitute teacher appeared in court Monday to face charges she allegedly had sex with two students during an alcohol-fueled incident earlier this year.

Whitney Shull, 39, a former substitute teacher at Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309, is accused of engaging in sex acts with two teens during the midweek encounters.

One of the encounters was consensual while the other was nonconsensual and occurred when the alleged victim was unconscious, the Hays Post reported, citing a complaint filed in Reno County District Court. The victims were 16 and 17 at the time and were enrolled at the school.

Shull is also accused of attempting to hold down the wrists of a third teen to engage in a sex act but was unsuccessful.

The alleged incidents occurred in Reno County between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The case is being investigated by the Reno County Sheriff's Office.

Shull has been charged with unlawful sexual relations with a student, attempted unlawful sexual relations, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of hosting minors consuming alcohol.

She has an emergency substitute teaching license that only permits her to work in the Nickerson school district, according to KSNW Wichita.

Prison records show she was released from jail June 2.

Monday’s court appearance was Shull's first since she was arrested. Shull's attorney did not attend the hearing, according to reports.

Shull is scheduled to return to court for a status hearing July 23.

