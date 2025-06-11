Expand / Collapse search
US

Kansas substitute teacher, 39, had sex with 2 students during boozy mid-week encounters, prosecutors say

One the incidents allegedly took place while a student was unconscious

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A Kansas substitute teacher appeared in court Monday to face charges she allegedly had sex with two students during an alcohol-fueled incident earlier this year. 

Whitney Shull, 39, a former substitute teacher at Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309, is accused of engaging in sex acts with two teens during the midweek encounters.

One of the encounters was consensual while the other was nonconsensual and occurred when the alleged victim was unconscious, the Hays Post reported, citing a complaint filed in Reno County District Court. The victims were 16 and 17 at the time and were enrolled at the school.

Kansas substitute teacher Whitney Shull mugshots

Kansas substitute teacher Whitney Shull, 39, is accused of having sex with two students in an alcohol-fueled incident, one occurring while an alleged victim was unconscious. (Reno County Sheriff's Office)

MARRIED OHIO SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR, 43, LEARNS SENTENCE FOR SEX WITH TEEN STUDENT IN OFFICE

Shull is also accused of attempting to hold down the wrists of a third teen to engage in a sex act but was unsuccessful.

The alleged incidents occurred in Reno County between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The case is being investigated by the Reno County Sheriff's Office.

The entrance to Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 in Kansas.

The entrance to Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 in Kansas. Whitney Shull, a former substitute teacher there, is accused of having sex with two students during an alcohol-fueled incident, one occurring while the victim was unconscious. (Google Maps)

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER CAUGHT IN UNDERCOVER STING OPERATION AFTER EXPLICIT CHATS WITH ‘TEEN GIRL’ ONLINE: POLICE

Shull has been charged with unlawful sexual relations with a student, attempted unlawful sexual relations, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of hosting minors consuming alcohol.

She has an emergency substitute teaching license that only permits her to work in the Nickerson school district, according to KSNW Wichita.

Prison records show she was released from jail June 2.

A Reno County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

A Reno County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Reno County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Monday’s court appearance was Shull's first since she was arrested. Shull's attorney did not attend the hearing, according to reports.

Shull is scheduled to return to court for a status hearing July 23.

Fox News Digital's Tessa Hoyos contributed to this report. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.