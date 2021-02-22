Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Protests
Kansas man charged for alleged connection to Capitol riot: report

The deadly Jan. 6 riot led to dozens of arrests

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
FBI agents took a Kansas man into custody on Monday for his alleged connection to last month’s riot at the Capitol, reports said.

Ryan Keith Ashlock, who lives in Gardner, was arrested after a warrant was issued by the United States Court District of Columbia, KMBC News reported. He faces several charges, including conspiracy and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

DEFENSE SEC. SAYS NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO LEAVE BY MID-MARCH, BUT LONG-TERM SECURITY CONCERNS LINGER

KSHB reported that he appeared in a video conference and was appointed a public defender. He was told not to contact others allegedly tied to the riot.

PENNSYLVANIA COP ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO CAPITOL RIOT, ALLEGEDLY CHARGED LINE OF OFFICERS

The deadly incident on Jan. 6, led to dozens of arrests and former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

 

