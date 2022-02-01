Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Kansas City police says officer shot man in hand during a confrontation

Several people reported a man walking near Troost lake, threatening people with a gun

Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer shot a man in the hand during a confrontation near Troost Lake, the department said.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday at 29th Street and The Paseo after several people reported a man walking near the lake and threatening people with a handgun, police said.

The man continued those threats even after police arrived, according to police, and he was shot in the hand by an officer. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released the man’s name or the name of the officer who shot him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

 

