Shooting in Missouri bar leaves 1 dead, another injured

ST. LOUIS — One person died and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday outside a St. Louis bar, police there said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Royal Palace just blocks west of Fairground Park in the north part of the city, television station KMÖV reported.

Officers called to the scene found a person dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Another person had been shot in the leg. Police did not immediately release the names of the victims.

It was the second shooting at the bar in as many months, according to KMOV. In November, police were called after a fight inside the bar spilled out into the parking lot and culminated in two people being shot.