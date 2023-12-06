Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris receives golden gavel after setting record for tie-breaking Senate votes

Harris broke the record for most tie-breaking votes in the Senate, which was previously held by John C. Calhoun

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Vice President Kamala Harris was awarded a golden gavel this week to celebrate her record-breaking amount of tie-breaking votes in the Senate.

Harris made the achievement Tuesday with a vote in support of confirming Loren AliKhan as a U.S. District Court judge.

"The vice president’s tie-breaking votes have been consequential in moving the Biden-Harris agenda forward over the last three years," a White House spokesperson said.

Schumer Harris golden gavel

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer presents Vice President Kamala Harris with a golden gavel after she cast her 32nd tie-breaking vote in the Senate. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

They continued, "These tie-breaking votes have helped deliver for the American people by lowering costs for American families, creating good-paying jobs in local communities, and providing economic relief for small businesses across the country," 

Harris surpassed the record of John C. Calhoun, who served as vice president from 1825 to 1832. 

Harris was given a golden gavel by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to commemorate the occasion.

Kamala Harris senate

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The final vote was 51-50, with the tie-breaking vote being cast by Harris. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"The record Vice President Harris sets today is significant not just because of the number but of what she's made possible," said Schumer.

Harris previously cast her record-tying 31st vote in July – she voted in favor of advancing President Biden's nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. 

Under the U.S. Constitution, the vice president serves as the president of the Senate but may only cast a vote when there is a tie. 

schumer harris golden gavel

Vice President Kamala Harris broke the record for tie-breaking votes previously set by John C. Calhoun. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

As of Dec. 6, 2023, there have only been 300 tie-breaking votes cast by a vice president in U.S. history.

