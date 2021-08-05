Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Justice Dept. launches Phoenix police probe over alleged use-of-force, treatment of homeless

Garland said this type of investigation, his third as attorney general, aims to 'promote transparency and accountability'

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Justice Department is launching a pattern or practice investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department to see whether its officers have been using excessive force and abusing homeless people. 

Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the investigation will determine whether the department "engages in a pattern or practice of violations of the constitution or federal law." 

Garland said this type of investigation, his third as attorney general, aims to "promote transparency and accountability." 

Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke, right, speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke, right, speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said investigators will review body camera video, along with training materials and other records. She said the Justice Department spoke with Phoenix city officials and they had expressed support for the probe. 

"One of the highest priorities of the Civil Rights Division is to ensure that every person in this country benefits from policing that is lawful, effective, transparent, and free from discrimination," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. "Police officers across the country must use their authority in a manner that adheres to the Constitution, complies with federal civil rights laws, and respects human dignity." 

TEXAS POLICE OFFICER CHARGED FOR NOT USING ‘LESS LETHAL GUN IN SHOOTING OF ARMY VET ACCUSED OF STABBING WOMAN’

The DOJ has briefed the Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Police Chief Jeri Williams about its investigation. 

"I welcome the U.S. Department of Justice review of the Phoenix Police Department. Comprehensive Reform of policing in the City of Phoenix has been my priority since the first day I took office," Gallego said in a statement

Fox News has reached out to the PPD with a request for comment. 

The DOJ says it will reach out to community groups and Phoenix residents to learn about their experiences with police. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, the Justice Department announced it was opening similar investigations into police forces in Minneapolis, after the death of George Floyd, and in Louisville, Kentucky, after the death of Breonna Taylor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money