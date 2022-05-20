Justice Department to appeal decision blocking Biden admin from ending Title 42

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice announced on Friday evening that it will appeal a decision handed down by a federal judge which blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42.

Western District of Louisiana Judge Robert Summerhays granted a preliminary injunction on Friday which blocks the Biden administration from following through on its plan to end the pandemic immigration order on May 23.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) invoked its authority under Title 42 due to the unprecedented public-health dangers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC has now determined, in its expert opinion, that continued reliance on this authority is no longer warranted in light of the current public-health circumstances. That decision was a lawful exercise of CDC’s authority," a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to the decision on Friday.

"The Administration disagrees with the court’s ruling, and the Department of Justice has announced that it will appeal this decision. The authority to set public health policy nationally should rest with the Centers for Disease Control, not with a single district court," Jean-Pierre said.

