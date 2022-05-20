Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department
Published

Justice Department to appeal decision blocking Biden admin from ending Title 42

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said that the CDC has the authority to end Title 42

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice announced on Friday evening that it will appeal a decision handed down by a federal judge which blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42.

Western District of Louisiana Judge Robert Summerhays granted a preliminary injunction on Friday which blocks the Biden administration from following through on its plan to end the pandemic immigration order on May 23.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN ADMIN FROM ENDING TITLE 42 BORDER EXPULSIONS

Attorney General Merrick Garland steps away from the podium after speaking at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Attorney General Merrick Garland steps away from the podium after speaking at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) invoked its authority under Title 42 due to the unprecedented public-health dangers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC has now determined, in its expert opinion, that continued reliance on this authority is no longer warranted in light of the current public-health circumstances. That decision was a lawful exercise of CDC’s authority," a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to the decision on Friday.

"The Administration disagrees with the court’s ruling, and the Department of Justice has announced that it will appeal this decision. The authority to set public health policy nationally should rest with the Centers for Disease Control, not with a single district court," Jean-Pierre said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.