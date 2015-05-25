Jury selection resuming in murder trial of Alabama woman charged in girl's running death

Jury selection is set to resume in Alabama for the capital murder trial of a woman charged in her granddaughter's running death.

Etowah County authorities have notified potential jurors to report to court Monday for questioning in the case of 59-year-old Joyce Hardin Garrard of Boaz.

Snowy weather delayed jury selection last week. It will likely continue throughout this week because of the delays.

Garrard faces a possible death sentence if convicted in the death of 9-year-old Savannah Hardin.

Authorities say the woman made her granddaughter run for hours and carry wood as punishment for a lie about eating candy.

The defense says the girl had health problems before her death. It's also raising questions about other things that happened the day she collapsed three years ago.