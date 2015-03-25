Jury convicts Ohio man in kidnapping, burning of woman who was found along road, later died

A jury has convicted a man of aggravated murder, kidnapping and aggravated arson in the death of a woman found wailing on an eastern Ohio road with severe burns.

Muskingum County Prosecutor Mike Haddox says jurors in Zanesville convicted 34-year-old LaFonse Dixon on Thursday and will consider his sentence next week. The Canton man could face the death penalty.

Two women pleaded guilty in the case and testified against Dixon. They say the trio took 29-year-old Celeste Fronsman to the rural county, where she was set on fire and abandoned in August 2012. A driver found the Canton woman, and she died two days later.

Defense attorneys argued Dixon wasn't involved and that the two women who testified were liars.

Multiple messages seeking comment were left Thursday for Dixon's attorney.