Jury convicts man in car crash that killed 'Mask'

A Southern California jury has convicted a man of killing mixed martial arts promoter Charles "Mask" Lewis Jr. in a drunken-driving car crash.

Orange County prosecutors say jurors in Santa Ana found 53-year-old Jeffrey Kirby guilty of one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence while intoxicated.

Kirby could face up to 13 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced Feb. 4.

Prosecutors argued Kirby was speeding when he lost control and crashed into Lewis' Ferrari in the March 2009 wreck in Newport Beach. Kirby's attorney said his client had been drinking but blamed Lewis for speeding.

Lewis was a pioneer in mixed martial arts, which combines wrestling, martial arts and boxing. He and friends sold T-shirts at local gyms and events before founding the clothing line TapouT in 1997.