Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

July 4th Illinois shooting: Community members hold candlelight vigil for victims

Six of the seven victims of the Highland Park mass shooting have been identified

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Highland Park shooting allegedly planned for weeks Video

Highland Park shooting allegedly planned for weeks

Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin has the latest on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting and witnesses describe the terror on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois residents, still reeling from the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, came together Tuesday evening to honor those who were killed.

A candlelight vigil was held for the victims of Monday's attack, near the scene where the shooting took place. Seven people were killed in the shooting and dozens were injured.

People add strips of cloth with names and phrases memorializing the victims at a vigil near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois.

People add strips of cloth with names and phrases memorializing the victims at a vigil near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The victims ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old.

Six victims have been identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as:

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico

People add strips of cloth with names and phrases memorializing the victims at a vigil near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois.

People add strips of cloth with names and phrases memorializing the victims at a vigil near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

HIGHLAND PARK FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: WHO WERE THEY?

Throughout the night, community members gathered to pay their respects, many contributing to a display that featured each victim's name.

A candelight vigil is held near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois.

A candelight vigil is held near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The display had several black cords, where mourners would tie strips of cloth with a name or phrases memorializing those who were affected.

POLICE FLAGGED HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTER ‘CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER’ IN 2019; HE LATER CLEARED 4 BACKGROUND CHECKS

Many were visibly emotional while others were seen hugging.

People light candles during a vigil near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

People light candles during a vigil near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

A seventh victim has not yet been identified.

Illinois police arrested the 21-year-old suspect, who was believed to have acted alone in carrying out an attack he had planned for weeks. 

People gather for a candelight vigil near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

People gather for a candelight vigil near the scene of a mass shooting yesterday at a Fourth of July parade, on July 5, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was subsequently charged with seven counts of first-degree murder – one for each victim.

Additional charges are expected.

Editorial note: The suspect's name was intentionally left out of this report.