Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Judge sets $500k bail for man charged with assault, attempted murder in Morgan State stabbing

By | Associated Press

BALTIMORE – A Baltimore judge has set bail at $500,000 for a Maryland university student accused of slashing two other students with a pocket knife outside a campus dining hall.

A judge on Thursday set bail for 19-year-old Carlos Mars, who is facing assault and attempted-murder charges stemming from a fight on the Morgan State University campus earlier this week.

Police say two groups of students got into a fight about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say Mars took out a pocket knife and began swinging, slicing one student across the chest and another in the back. Mars told investigators he was defending himself and a friend.

The judge also ordered Mars to stay away from the victims and the school.