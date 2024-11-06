Judge restores controversial 9/11 terrorist plea deals involving Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: report

A military judge is putting the controversial plea deals involving 9/11 terrorist Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two codefendants back on the table, contradicting an order by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin earlier this year.

An anonymous official told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the decision to reinstate the deals was made by Air Force Col. and Judge Matthew McCall. The U.S. military has not announced the ruling yet.

The plea deals in the long-running case against the terrorists were struck earlier this summer. The defendants are incarcerated in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and the deals were approved by the top official of the Gitmo military commission.

If the plea bargains go through, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed – suspected of being the principal architect of the 9/11 attacks – and two codefendants would avoid the death penalty in exchange for guilty pleas.

The plea deals have been condemned by a number of 9/11 victims and U.S. politicians. The Pentagon revoked the deals in July.

"Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pretrial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024," a letter from Austin states.

The Biden administration has distanced itself from the agreements. In July, Pentagon officials said that Austin was surprised by the news of the deals.

"This is not something that the secretary was consulted on," Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said at the time. "We were not aware that the prosecution or defense would enter the terms of the plea agreement."

Terry Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United, condemned the plea bargains to Fox News Digital earlier this year.

"[The terrorists] committed this heinous crime against the United States," Strada said. "They should have faced the charges, faced the trial and faced the punishment. Since when do the people responsible for murder get to call the shots?"

