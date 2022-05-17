Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Federal judge rules Indiana school must allow transgender student to use boys restroom

The transgender student had asked to play on boys sports teams and be addressed with male pronouns

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A federal judge is standing by a previous ruling that an Indiana transgender student must be allowed to use the boys restroom.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, an Obama appointee, has denied a motion from the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville to put on hold a previous injunction forcing John R. Wooden Middle School to allow the transgender student to use the boys bathroom, WTHR-TV reported.

John R Wooden Middle School

John R Wooden Middle School (Google Maps)

Pratt ruled the district failed to show evidence that proved it would suffer "irreparable harm" if the student was allowed to use the boys restroom.

"In addition, the School District has not presented any new arguments or evidence to demonstrate that the public interest weighs in favor of maintaining the School District’s authority over such matters until more clear and direct guidance on Title IX is provided," Pratt wrote.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt 

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt  (United States District Court Southern District of Indiana)

The school had previously prevented the transgender student from using the boys restroom, playing on male sports teams, and from being referred to using the pronouns "he" and "him."

The school, which is appealing the original ruling, had argued that Pratt’s injunction "would be disruptive of the school's operations...and undermine the order and authority of the school."

A person holds up a flag during rally to protest the Trump administration's reported transgender proposal to narrow the definition of gender to male or female at birth

A person holds up a flag during rally to protest the Trump administration's reported transgender proposal to narrow the definition of gender to male or female at birth (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

Metropolitan School District of Martinsville did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.