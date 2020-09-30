Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

A judge in Nevada approved an $800 million settlement on Wednesday between MGM Resorts International and its insurers and the families of the victims of a deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas in Oct. 2017.

Under the settlement’s terms, MGM Resorts will make payouts to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the shooting. The judge’s decision finalizes an agreement that was announced earlier this month.

The shooting killed 58 people and injured more than 850 others at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort, in what was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S history.

