Maryland
Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after reports of active shooter

There was no immediate report of any injuries

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Joint Base Andrews in Maryland was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of an active shooter near base housing. 

"An armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from base housing," JBA wrote in a Facebook post. "Initiate Lockdown Procedures." 

FILE: The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. 

FILE: The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect," the Facebook post read.

JBA said the alleged shooter is a "white male, wearing a purpose sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying an AR-15 rifle with no orange tip. 

There was no immediate report of any injuries, and additional details were not immediately available.

Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the "doomsday" 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation's airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

