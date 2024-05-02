John Rich plans one of UNC's 'biggest events' for American flag defenders: ''Raised these guys correctly'

FIRST ON FOX – John Rich is praising a group of students at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill for stopping an American flag on the school's quad from hitting the ground on Tuesday.

A photo capturing the moment students stopped protesters from removing the flag — for the second time — during anti-Israeli demonstrations on campus went viral on social media, garnering Rich's attention in the process.

"I was so impressed that, first of all, someone had taught them … that you never let the American flag touch the ground, under any circumstances," Rich told Fox News Digital when asked about his impression of the photo. "Somebody raised these guys correctly. They understand what's going on."

The country music star is now working on contracts with the university to play a free show in Chapel Hill — a show that may just turn into "one of the biggest events of the year" featuring a potential "massive outpouring" of artists who want to show their appreciation for these students, Rich said. He's going to call the music event "Flagstock."

The "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy" singer went on to commend the "bravery" of the students who held up the flag for going against the grain of the protesters and standing up for what they believe in.

"I think that when people, especially young people, have enough guts and determination to proclaim their love for the country and show their respect for the flag — when it's an inconvenient moment, when it's a tough moment to do it — they deserve to be recognized for that," Rich said. "And I'm hoping that when we recognize them in such a huge way, I hope it ignites that same passion all across the country."

He added that "people who love their country," no matter where they align politically, have "had it up to their eyeballs with this nonsense," noting that many of the students gradating this year might not have had a graduation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're sick of it. And I really think this could be a unifying moment for just patriots across the board," Rich said. "I hope college campuses across the board start having these exact types of events where they honor the flag, they proclaim their love of country. And maybe there'll be Flagstocks all across the country."

Rich reminded students that they "do not have the right to be happy."

"You have the right to pursue happiness as dictated in the Declaration of Independence," he said. "And when you find yourself at a university with the opportunity to really chase down your American dream, take full advantage of it. And if anybody stands in the way of your pursuit of happiness, or they try to tear down the emblems that represent your right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, stand up and do something about it. Do not sit around and be quiet. Let everybody know you're not all right with that. Just like the boys did at UNC."

A new season of Rich's show on FOX Business, "The Pursuit! with John Rich," set to premier Saturday at 8 p.m., features the country artist's interviews with celebrities and personal friends about how they were able to achieve the American dream.