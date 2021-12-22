Longtime CNN producer John Griffin pleads not guilty to child sex trafficking charges

WARNING: SOME DETAILS MAY BE DISTURBING

Longtime CNN producer John Griffin on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking charges during his arraignment in a U.S. District Court in Vermont.

Griffin, 44, pleaded not guilty to three counts child sex trafficking and faces anywhere from 10 years behind bars to life imprisonment if convicted.

Judge William Sessions III granted Vermont Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher's motion for Griffin's pretrial detention. He will be held at a Cheshire County, New Hampshire, prison without bail.

"[Griffin] has a history of mental illness and substance abuse, and he recently admitted to continuing to use intoxicants," Drescher wrote in the motion. "He faces not only a significant loss of liberty, but also extraordinary reputational damage. He has dishonestly tried to talk his way out of being held accountable. He has tried to buy his way out of trouble. There is no set of conditions that can assure the Court of his continued appearance or address the danger he presents if released."

Griffin's defense team did not oppose his detention, according to court filings.

The longtime producer and friend of fellow fallen former CNN newsman Chris Cuomo is accused of paying a woman $30,000 for a "mother daughter weekend" with him and told authorities that he was "ashamed" when he was arrested for allegedly abusing a 9-year-old girl and enticing other minors, U.S. wrote in the Drescher motion for detention.

Last year, Griffin sought out women who identified as sexually submissive and tried to persuade them to allow him to "train" their minor daughters, ages 9 and 13, according to a federal indictment. He told one parent that he "had trained girls as young as seven years of age," the motion states.

One woman, who was the mother of a 9-year-old girl, flew from Nevada to Boston to stay at Griffin's Vermont ski house in July 2020, according to authorities. While the woman and her minor daughter were at the home, Griffin viewed "web-pages featuring pornographic videos about sex with mothers and daughters."

He is also accused of attempting to entice minors over the internet and allegedly stated "on several occasions" last year that "a woman is a woman regardless of her age," according to prosecutors, who are seeking the forfeiture of the Vermont house, his interest in the LLC that owns it, the Model X, electronic devices and a 2019 Mercedes Benz GTA.

FBI officials arrested the former producer on Dec. 10 after a federal grand jury issued charges against him.