Jersey City shooting: Bernard Kerik’s son among officers hospitalized

The son of former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik was one of the law enforcement officers who fatally shot armed suspects who opened fire on police and civilians in Jersey City, N.J., on Tuesday.

Joseph Kerik, a police officer from Newark, N.J., was among the officers who responded to the shooting in Jersey City’s Greenville neighborhood.

Kerik and two Jersey City police officers rolled up to the scene in an armored truck and stormed a supermarket where the suspects were firing from, and fatally shot the suspects, the New York Post reported, citing a source and a law enforcement official.

Bernard Kerik told WPIX-TV's Dan Mannarino that his son was not shot but taken to the hospital for treatment before he was released.

“At Jersey City Medical Center with my son Joe… he’s okay by Prayer for the Jersey City Police and their fallen officer,” Kerik tweeted, referring to 40-year-old Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals, who was fatally shot during the shootout.

“What happened today demonstrates the dangers involved in policing on a day-to-day basis, and it also shows the dedication and perseverance of police officers all over the country,” Kerik told the Post.

Seals was among six people, including the two suspects and three bystanders, who were killed on Tuesday.

Bernard Kerik served as New York City Police Commissioner from 2000 to 2001 under Mayor Rudy Giuliani. He was later sentenced to prison for felony tax fraud.

