Epstein called criminalizing sex with teen girls a 'cultural aberration': report

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier, had previously slammed criminalizing sex with teen girls as a “cultural aberration,” according to a reporter who recalled the convicted pedophile’s comments a year before his apparent suicide.

Epstein was “unapologetic” and defiant to the end in his beliefs on men sleeping with underage girls, according to New York Times reporter James Stewart.

“He said that criminalizing sex with teenage girls was a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable,” Stewart reported in the Times on Monday.

Stewart spoke with Epstein at his Manhattan townhouse in 2018, a year before he reportedly killed himself inside of his New York City jail cell on Saturday.

“He said that criminalizing sex with teenage girls was a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable,” Stewart wrote. “He pointed out that homosexuality had long been considered a crime and was still punishable by death in some parts of the world.”

Stewart also recalled that when he showed up at Epstein’s residence he was greeted by a young girl with blond hair and an Eastern European accent.

“I can’t say how old she was, but my guess would be late teens or perhaps 20. Given Mr. Epstein’s past, this struck me as far too close to the line,” he wrote.

Epstein, 66, was reportedly found hanging in his jail cell this past weekend with a bedsheet wrapped around his neck and secured to the top of a bunk bed. He was being held in connection with charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.