Jeffrey Epstein documents: Media lawyer asks judge to unseal 'complete list of names' too

A day after a batch of newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents were made public, identifying people whose names secretively popped up in a lawsuit against his longtime lover Ghislaine Maxwell, a media lawyer is asking the court to unseal a master list "of names and pseudonyms."

"Releasing the complete list of names and pseudonyms will avoid spread of incorrect information that may arise from trying to unweave the partial disclosures and will enable the public and press to understand this Court’s reasoning," wrote Christine Walz, an attorney for Julie Brown and the Miami Herald Media Company, intervenors in the case pushing for the disclosures in federal court.

Walz is asking Judge Loretta Preska to unseal a document that would "clarify how the assigned J. Doe pseudonyms line up with the disclosed individuals" and the court's reasoning behind the unsealing of each name.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN LIST: COURT UNSEALS NAMES IN GHISLAINE MAXWELL LAWSUIT

The name drops began Wednesday evening with the publishing of 40 previously redacted documents and are expected to continue for several days.

The documents identified many people who were not accused of wrongdoing, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Hollywood stars, Epstein accusers and others.

Read the letter

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS: SEE ALL 40 UNSEALED FILES IN GHISLAINE MAXWELL LAWSUIT

They also resurfaced allegations against British Prince Andrew, who was accused of groping a woman and participating in "an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls."

The prince has denied wrongdoing but was relieved of his royal duties over his ties to Epstein. He settled a separate lawsuit that Giuffre brought against him in 2022.

See the faces mentioned in Epstein documents

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most of the attention-grabbing claims came in a deposition from Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg, who had worked as a masseuse for Epstein and described times when he talked about his rich and powerful connections.

Epstein was also revealed to have asked Maxwell to offer a "reward" to anyone who could discredit Giuffre's accusations that he sex trafficked her when she was a minor.