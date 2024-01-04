Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein documents: Media lawyer asks judge to unseal 'complete list of names' too

Virginia Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell contains dozens of names of Epstein associates

Michael Ruiz
Published
Unsealed Epstein documents 'one more step in probably a lengthy process': Emily Compagno

Unsealed Epstein documents 'one more step in probably a lengthy process': Emily Compagno

‘Outnumbered’ discuss the ‘heros’ and the victims in the Jeffrey Epstein case as more documents are expected to be released.

A day after a batch of newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents were made public, identifying people whose names secretively popped up in a lawsuit against his longtime lover Ghislaine Maxwell, a media lawyer is asking the court to unseal a master list "of names and pseudonyms."

"Releasing the complete list of names and pseudonyms will avoid spread of incorrect information that may arise from trying to unweave the partial disclosures and will enable the public and press to understand this Court’s reasoning," wrote Christine Walz, an attorney for Julie Brown and the Miami Herald Media Company, intervenors in the case pushing for the disclosures in federal court.

Walz is asking Judge Loretta Preska to unseal a document that would "clarify how the assigned J. Doe pseudonyms line up with the disclosed individuals" and the court's reasoning behind the unsealing of each name.

This July 30, 2008 photo shows Jeffrey Epstein in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. Epstein was suspected nearly a decade ago of paying for sex with underage girls. The FBI abruptly dropped its investigation a few years ago, and Epstein pleaded guilty to a single state charge of soliciting prostitution. He served 13 months in jail. Now, two women who say they were sexually abused as girls by Epstein are hoping a trove of new documents will get the case reopened. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Post, Uma Sanghvi)

This July 30, 2008 photo shows Jeffrey Epstein in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Post, Uma Sanghvi)

The name drops began Wednesday evening with the publishing of 40 previously redacted documents and are expected to continue for several days.

The documents identified many people who were not accused of wrongdoing, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Hollywood stars, Epstein accusers and others. 

They also resurfaced allegations against British Prince Andrew, who was accused of groping a woman and participating in "an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls."

The prince has denied wrongdoing but was relieved of his royal duties over his ties to Epstein. He settled a separate lawsuit that Giuffre brought against him in 2022.

    Prince Andrew, Duke of York. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

  • Johanna Sjoberg Jeffrey Epstein victim
    Johanna Sjoberg. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

    MIT professor Marvin Minsky. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

    Professor Stephen Hawking. (Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

    Glenn Dubin and Eva Dubin. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

    Magician David Copperfield. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

    Bill Richardson. (REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang)

  • Les Wexner named in Jeffrey Epstein court documents
    Les Wexner. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

  • Annie Farmer Jeffrey Epstein victim
    Annie Farmer. (Lev Radin via Getty Images)

Most of the attention-grabbing claims came in a deposition from Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg, who had worked as a masseuse for Epstein and described times when he talked about his rich and powerful connections.

Jeffrey Epstein sitting at a dinner table and wearing a black polo shirt

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman.  (Getty Images)

Epstein was also revealed to have asked Maxwell to offer a "reward" to anyone who could discredit Giuffre's accusations that he sex trafficked her when she was a minor.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports