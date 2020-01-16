Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy shows disturbing evidence pointing to his murder: pathologist

New York Post
Jeffrey Epstein’s eyes had burst capillaries after his body was found in his Manhattan jail cell, suggesting that the convicted pedophile was likely murdered through manual strangulation and did not hang himself, a forensic pathologist says in a TV interview.

In a clip provided to the New York Post from a “Dr. Oz” special set to air Thursday, former New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden discusses his theories and examines graphic photographs.

US VIRGIN ISLAND SUE EPSTEIN'S ESTATE , CLAIM HE USED ISLAND TO ABUSE GIRLS AS YOUNG AS 11,12 YEARS OLD

Among them are the burst capillaries and the fact that Epstein’s lower extremities were pale and not purple or bluish, which he said would have been the case had he hanged himself in August at the Manhattan Correctional Center.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where Epstein is said to have committed suicide on Aug. 10.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where Epstein is said to have committed suicide on Aug. 10. (AP)

“The blood settles after we die. The so-called lividity, if you’re hanging, the lividity is on the lower part on the legs. These would be like maroon/purple, front and back and they aren’t,” Baden tells Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Oz then shows gruesome images of Epstein’s eyes.

DR. BADEN SAYS JEFFREY EPSTEIN AUTOPSY 'MORE INDICATIVE OF HOMICIDE' AFTER GRAPHIC PHOTOS SURFACE

“These little hemorrhages, tiny little blood splotches. What do these particular hemorrhages, burst blood vessels, tell you? Why is it a red flag?” he asks the pathologist, who was hired by Epstein’s brother, Mark, to observe an autopsy on the disgraced financier.

Read the full story in the New York Post.