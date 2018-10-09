Jeff Sessions joins European talks on terrorism, migration

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has joined European security chiefs holding talks in France on fighting terrorism and controlling migration.

Elite police forces are staging an anti-terrorism exercise Tuesday in the French city of Lyon as part of the meetings.

The officials held talks Monday night on immigration, despite the starkly different views between Italy's anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and others, including the French hosts who are seeking a region-wide solution to migrant arrivals.

The interior ministers of Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and Morocco are taking part. Sessions and Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Claire Grady joined for Tuesday's talks.

Sessions' visit comes after U.S. President Donald Trump decided not to fire Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, despite Trump's anger over the U.S. probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.