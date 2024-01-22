Jan. 6 Committee deleted encrypted files before GOP takeover, Haley's pitch to voters and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FORENSIC FINDINGS – Jan. 6 Committee deleted over 100 encrypted files days before GOP took House majority. Continue reading …

HALEY'S PITCH – Former UN ambassador eyes luring DeSantis supporters to her team, says she'll make it past NH primary. Continue reading …

STUCK LIKE GLUE – Obama-era emails reveal Hunter's extensive ties to nearly two dozen senior-level Biden admin aides. Continue reading …

MORE POLICE – Defund efforts called into question after NYC crime drop. Continue reading …

‘BEAUTIFUL’ & ‘AFFORDABLE’ – This North Carolina city is becoming a top moving destination for Americans. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘LIVES AT RISK’ – Millions in jeopardy as energy developer pursues ESG goals to shut down coal. Continue reading …

CRASH & BURN – How the DeSantis campaign came to a grinding halt in the Granite State. Continue reading …

LEGAL MANEUVERS – Washington state Democrats propose replacing term 'sex offender' to advance a 'person-first' approach. Continue reading …

‘RETIRED’ – Trump addresses enthusiastic New Hampshire volunteers, announces retirement of 'DeSanctimonious' nickname. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

NOT A ‘WINNING STRATEGY’ – MSNBC's boycotting of Trump victory speech could backfire, Dem strategist says. Continue reading …

FLIGHT RISK – Fired Christian airline attendants claim religious discrimination in bombshell lawsuit. Continue reading …

GOT TO BE 'KITTEN' – Los Angeles faces fresh crisis as feral cat population almost matches number of residents. Continue reading …

PRODUCTS NOT AGENDAS – Former Kentucky attorney general leading fight against 'woke' companies. Continue reading …









OPINION

LYNN ALLEN – I had a job on the Keystone XL pipeline until Biden fired me. Continue reading …

K.T. MCFARLAND – Biden’s incompetence could force us into another Middle East war. Continue reading …



IN OTHER NEWS

‘ONLY HOPE’ – Jewish professors fighting antisemitic teacher's union hope Supreme Court rules in their favor. Continue reading …

‘I WAS SHAKING’ – A-listers who were starstruck by other celebs. Continue reading …

‘TRINITY'S TRIMUPH' – New film reveals the human side of the priesthood. Continue reading …

QUITTING TIME? – So you truly hate your job. Should you quit or stay on while you look for a new one? Continue reading …

ALL IN – Watch as a woman in New Jersey does everything in her power to scrape the ice off her car. See video …







WATCH

MARK LEVIN – The war in the Middle East is widening. See video …

TIM SCOTT – South Carolina senator discusses his reasons for endorsing Trump over Haley: 'I'm going to do what's best for America.' See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

