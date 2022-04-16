Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida woman arrested after helping 100+ people obtain unlawful licenses

Alleged perpetrator worked for the Duval County Tax Collector's office.

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Law enforcement authorities in Florida have arrested a woman they say helped more than 100 people acquire fake drivers licenses and identification cards.

"Great job Troopers!" the Florida Highway Patrol tweeted on Friday. "Afsaneh Baghai-Amri was arrested on 175 counts of Unlawful Acts related to the issuance of DL/ID Cards. She personally assisted in providing fraudulent DL/ID’s by using false addresses and certifications exams. BCII at its Best!"

Afsaneh Baghai-Amri mugshot

Afsaneh Baghai-Amri mugshot (Florida Highway Patrol)

MIAMI INSTAGRAM MODEL 'FILLED WITH ABSOLUTE GRIEF AND DESPAIR' AFTER BOYFRIEND'S STABBING DEATH, LAWYER SAYS

Baghai-Amri, 56, worked as a subcontracted employee who served as an interpreter at the Duval County Tax Collector’s office, according to WJXT-TV.

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline on St. Johns River.

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline on St. Johns River. (iStock)

MAN IN FLORIDA WHO STOPPED TO HELP IS ONE OF TWO DEAD AFTER HEAD-ON CRASH

WFOX-TV reported that Afanseh personally assisted in providing the fraudulent licenses using fake addresses and certification exams. The majority of the home addresses on the fake cards were her home address rather than the address of the individual receiving the ID.

Afsaneh reportedly helped mainly Afghan immigrants who required the documentation in order to work in Florida.

A general view of the St. John's River and the skyline of downtown Jacksonville. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

A general view of the St. John's River and the skyline of downtown Jacksonville. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

