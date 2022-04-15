Man in Florida who stopped to help is one of two dead after head-on crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning.

A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.

It is unclear why the woman's vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The pickup truck burst into flames after the collision.

A semitruck then collided with the woman's SUV minutes after the initial collision. The truck also side-swept another vehicle and struck a 53-year-old Pennsylvania man trying to help after the initial collision, according to the report.

The SUV driver was reported dead at the scene. The two victims in the pickup truck and the pedestrian were airlifted to a nearby hospital. The pickup's passengers were seriously injured after the vehicle caught fire. The pedestrian later died at a hospital from his injuries.

The semitruck driver, a 69-year-old man from Port Charlotte, suffered minor injuries while the driver in the side-swept car, 62, was not injured.

Both lanes on U.S. 301 were closed after the accidents. The highway was reopened around 9:30 am.