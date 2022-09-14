Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis: EPA watchdog announces probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General announced Tuesday that it would investigate the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis.

"Given the magnitude of the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, it is critical that the EPA OIG act with a sense of urgency to understand what has happened in that community," Inspector General Sean O’Donnell said in a statement. "I have directed a multi-disciplinary team of oversight professionals to look into Jackson’s drinking water system. We have begun the process of conducting interviews and collecting data related to the oversight of the water system and administration of the state’s water revolving funds. That information will provide a basis for decisions about additional work to follow."

The OIG is an independent office within the agency that performs audits, evaluations and inquiries of the EPA, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board and contractors, as well as prevents and detects fraud, waste and abuse.

In a memorandum to Region 4 Regional Administrator Daniel Blackman, acting Deputy Inspector General Nicole Murley said the investigation would include interviews, data gathering and analysis of compliance with regulations, policies and procedures.

The office will oversee the city’s water system and how Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving funds are being administered.

Murley requested that the region "immediately resolve the situation" if an agency employee or contractor refuses to cooperate or provide requested materials.

"We may report unresolved access matters to the administrator and include the incident in the Semiannual Report to Congress," she noted.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told reporters on Monday that city employees had told him someone had asked them some questions.

The EPA administrator traveled to Jackson last week to meet with residents and elected officials about the city's water problems, saying Jackson needs to receive "its fair share" of federal money to repair the system.

The EPA "will continue to provide technical assistance in support of the response actions at Jackson’s water treatment plants and coordinate with all levels of government to ensure the people of Jackson have the clean, safe water they deserve," an agency spokesperson said Tuesday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, who represents most of Jackson, said he hopes the inspector general’s office "will work diligently to evaluate the issues that caused the water crisis, and I support the EPA OIG in their efforts."

Jackson's main water treatment plant malfunctioned in August after rain caused flooding.

Residents lost service for several days and, while the system's water pressure is back to normal and emergency repairs are underway, boil-water advisories have continued because of concerns that low pressure could allow contaminants into the water.

In January, the EPA issued a notice that the water system in Jackson violated the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.