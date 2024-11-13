Ivy League fraternity suspended, vandalized after alleged drug-fueled attack

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, has suspended a fraternity after an alleged sexual assault on Oct. 25.

The Ivy League school temporarily suspended Chi Phi this week after an individual reported "being sexually assaulted by several males and coerced into consuming ketamine and other drugs" on Halloween weekend, according to a Nov. 8 alert from the Cornell University Police Department.

The individual went to police to report the incident on Nov. 8, according to police.

Neither Cornell nor Chi Phi immediately responded to inquiries from Fox News Digital, though police confirmed in the Nov. 8 crime alert that a fraternity where the incident took place on Edgemoor Lane in Ithaca had been suspended "effective immediately."

The university's newspaper, the Cornell Daily Sun, first reported on Chi Phi's temporary suspension. The Sun also reported that a student activist group called Riot Moon smashed windows and spray-painted the Chi Phi fraternity house after the incident was reported.

Riot Moon told the paper that it was "declaring a campaign against fraternities as mass perpetrators of sexual violence on campus."

The paper's editorial board said in a Tuesday op-ed titled "Ban the Frats" that the incident "is nothing new" for students at Cornell.

"The problem runs deep at Cornell. It’s deeper than any one frat, deeper than any generation of students and certainly deeper than can be solved with any one action or suspension," the board wrote. "It’s the result of misogynistic, hierarchical organizations that are themselves rotten to the core. Increasingly, it’s becoming clear that the only way out of the frat problem at Cornell is a complete, permanent ban, replacing frats with democratic, inclusive spaces that don’t commit unspeakable crimes seemingly every semester."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the alleged crime to contact the Cornell University Public Safety Communications Center at 607-255-1111.