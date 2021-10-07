Iowa teen’s 50-year-old cold case murder finally solved, police identify killer through DNA evidence

Iowa police have solved the 50-year-old cold case murder of a 17-year-old girl through DNA evidence.

Cedar Rapids police have identified Maureen Brubaker Farley’s killer as George M. Smith who died in 2013 at the age of 94.

Two teenage boys found Farley’s body in a wooded ravine, in what is now Tait Cummins Park, on Sept. 24, 1971. She was partially clothed with no shoes. An autopsy report determined she had been hit in the head causing a skull fracture that caused her death and had been sexually assaulted.

Farley’s mother, Mary Brubaker, long suspected Smith was responsible, having written to police six months after her daughter’s death. Smith was an acquaintance of Farley’s at the diner where she worked. He also worked at a liquor store near her apartment.

FBI SAYS ZODIAC CASE REMAINS OPEN AFTER INDEPENDENT GROUP SAYS IT HAS ID'D KILLER

Police interviewed Smith in 1971 but did not have the evidence to charge him or any other suspect.

Recently, though, DNA technology that wasn’t available at the time of the killing allowed police to confirm that Smith was Farley’s killer.

Farley’s sister, Lisa Schenzel, told Fox News that the family is relieved to have some closure, but is still angry that her killer died before justice could be served.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’ve had some time to get used to the (case being solved). I guess we were in shock. Then we went through a little bit of anger I think because he was allowed to live his life without facing justice in this world," Schenzel said. "Maybe we [get] didn’t full justice in this world, but I’m sure that he did in the next."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.