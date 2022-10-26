Iowa serial killer fears: FBI joins probe amid woman's claim father killed up to 70 victims, report says

An Iowa man has been posthumously accused – by none other than one of his daughters – of killing 50 to 70 women, and then ordering his children to help move their bodies, according to a recent report.

Lucy Studey told Newsweek her father, Donald Dean Studey, killed the dozens of young women over the course of 30 years in their small hometown of Thurman, Iowa, and enlisted his kids to help bury his victims. After decades of allegedly trying to get the attention of law enforcement, human remains detection K9s reportedly made discoveries at locations that Lucy Studey had suggested.

"I know where the bodies are buried," Lucy Studey told the news site. "He would just tell us we had to go to the well, and I knew what that meant."

Studey went on to describe how she always feared "he would kill me because I wouldn’t keep my mouth shut."

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope told Newsweek he believes Lucy "100 percent that there’s bodies in there."

However, Aistrope told the Des Moines Register investigators do not yet have any proof other than a pair of cadaver dog alerts.

According to a different Newsweek report, the FBI is now assisting investigators in their probe.

Aistrope did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request seeking comment. A spokesperson for the FBI also did not immediately respond.

Donald Studey’s other daughter, Susan Studey, denied her sister’s claims and said she rejected that she was ever ordered to help her father move a body, according to Newsweek.

Susan Studey went on to say she first learned about these claims against her father when she spoke to her sister "about a year ago."

"I’m two years older than Lucy," Susan told the news site. "I think I would know if my father murdered. I would know if my dad was a serial killer. He was not, and I want my father’s name restored."

Donald Studey reportedly had four children – three daughters and a son.

Susan Studey stressed that her father "was not the man she makes him out to be," according to the report.

"He was strict, but he was a protective parent who loved his children," Susan told Newsweek. "Strict fathers don't just turn into serial killers."