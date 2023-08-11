Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Iowa man found not guilty after driving into crowd of anti-abortion protesters in effort to protect family

IA prosecutors claim the man intended to hurt the protestors

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Iowa man who prosecutors said drove into a crowd of abortion-rights protesters and hit a woman was found not guilty Thursday.

David Alan Huston, 54, was found not guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing the scene of an accident, KWWL-TV reported.

A group organized by Indivisible Iowa and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa were protesting in front of the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids in 2022 to support abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision when Huston drove by, prosecutors said.

REPUBLICANS HAVE TO GET REAL ABOUT ABORTION TO WIN IN 2024

Prosecutors argued Huston accelerated into the crowd and intended to hurt protesters.

Iowa Fox News graphic

An Iowa man has been found not guilty of assault and fleeing the scene of an accident after he drove into a crowd of abortion rights protestors who swarmed his car.

Huston testified that the protesters were swarming his vehicle and blocking traffic when he had a green light. He said he feared for his family’s safety and drove off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

One woman was hit in the collision. She was not critically injured.