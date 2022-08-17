Iowa man arrested for allegedly shooting sleeping wife with crossbow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Iowa man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting his wife with a crossbow in the middle of the night while she slept on their couch, the Ottumwa Police Department said.

The victim, a 68-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries from the attack around 1:00 a.m. and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested her husband in the woods later that morning around 10:00 a.m.

George Edward Dennison, 68, is facing charges of attempted murder and domestic abuse assault. He's being held on a $50,000 bond at the Wapello County Jail.

The couple lived together at their home in southeastern Iowa, police said.