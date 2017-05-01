Iowa deputy dies after shooting at jail; escaped inmate in custody

An Iowa sheriff’s deputy died from his injuries Monday after being shot by an inmate who escaped from county jail, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The inmate, Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, 22, shot two Pottawattamie County sheriff’s deputies before taking a police van and driving away. He later carjacked a female motorist and led police on a chase from the Iowa jail into Omaha, Neb., with speeds reaching 80 mph, according to the paper.

The car driven by Correa-Carmenaty, who was wearing a prison-issued yellow jumpsuit, later crashed at an intersection. Police were able to apprehend Correa-Carmenaty, who was uninjured.

Correa-Carmenaty received on Monday a 45-year prison sentence on charges of attempted murder, second-degree robbery and voluntary manslaughter. Shortly after his courtroom appearance, he was on his way back to jail when he shot the two sheriff’s deputies and escaped.

The name of the slain deputy was expected to be released after the officer’s family was notified, Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said.

About a dozen schools in Council Bluffs were put on lockdown while the incident was breaking, a school district official said.